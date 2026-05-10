Ali Pervaiz Malik meets Barrick Chairman John L. Thornton

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with Chairman Barrick, Mr. John L. Thornton, to review progress and discuss future steps regarding the Reko Diq Copper-Gold Project.



During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the development of the project and discussed ongoing efforts aimed at advancing work on Reko Diq, which is among the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold projects.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted the strategic significance of the project for Pakistan’s economic growth and mineral sector development. He stated that Reko Diq is a flagship national project that will play a key role in attracting investment, generating employment opportunities, and accelerating socio-economic development in Balochistan.

Mr. John L. Thornton reaffirmed Barrick’s commitment to the project and appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s continued support in advancing the initiative. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to achieve key milestones.

Reko Diq is owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by three federal state-owned enterprises, and 25% by the Government of Balochistan, reflecting a strong partnership framework for the development of the project.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to work together for the development of the Reko Diq project.