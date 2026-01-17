Ali Pervaiz Malik Highlights Pakistan’s Mineral Potential at Future Minerals Forum, Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, represented Pakistan at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh where he participated in high-level discussions showcasing Pakistan’s immense mineral potential to the world.

On the sidelines of FMF, the Federal Minister held a series of high-level bilateral meetings. These included a meeting with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, during which both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across the energy sector, including petroleum supply, renewable energy, energy efficiency, investment opportunities.

Ali Pervaiz Malik also had a meeting with Engr. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, to discuss enhancing investment flows and facilitating partnerships in Pakistan’s energy and minerals sectors. He also met with Mr. Jassim Alshirawi, Secretary General, International Energy Forum, Mr. Sami Takaluoma, CEO, Metso Corporation, the Chairman of Delta Oil, Mr. Badr Al-Aiban, Eng. Saad Alkhalb, CEO, Saudi EXIM Bank.During these interactions, prospects of mutual cooperation came under discussion.

The Federal Minister took part in a prominent ministerial panel titled “Dawn of a Global Cause: The Role of Governments in Driving Mineral Supply,” moderated by Ms. Eleni Giokos, Anchor and Correspondent, CNN. The panel featured distinguished speakers including Mr. Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ms. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Morocco; Mr. Thiam Tidjani, Minister of Mines and Industry, Mauritania; Ms. Aurora Williams Baussa, Mining Minister, Chile; and Mr. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada.

During the discussion, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted that the Government of Pakistan is actively reducing systemic friction by simplifying the regulatory environment and harmonizing the mineral sector framework. He emphasized that Pakistan possesses vast and diverse mineral potential, offering significant opportunities for global partnerships. The panel acknowledged Pakistan’s growing prominence, recognizing it as an emerging and attractive mineral destination. Ms. Eleni Giokos remarked that, due to the immense potential Pakistan holds, the world appears to be “knocking at Pakistan’s door to secure minerals,” reflecting increasing international interest.

The Federal Minister formally invited global stakeholders to participate in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, scheduled to be held in April 2026, positioning it as a key platform for investment, collaboration, and policy dialogue.

In addition, the Federal Minister attended the FMF Ministerial Roundtable titled “Dawn of a Global Cause: Minerals for a New Era of Development,” which brought together representatives from 100 governments

Pakistan’s presence at FMF was further strengthened through the Pakistan Pavilion, titled “Pakistan – The Mineral Marvel.” The pavilion featured live demonstrations of the National Minerals Data Center (NMDC), a state-of-the-art digital platform central to Pakistan’s mineral sector modernization. Visitors engaged with advanced interactive exhibits, including 3D geological modeling, high-resolution GIS mapping, and real-time data visualization of Pakistan’s mineral-rich belts.

Pakistan also hosted a 90-minute country showcase session on its mineral resources, which drew a packed audience. During the session, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik presented Pakistan’s strategic vision for critical minerals, stating that Pakistan is open for business and that the Government of Pakistan stands firmly behind investors, enabling operators to harness this potential to support the global transition toward electrification. He emphasized that Reko Diq is not merely a project but a benchmark that will set new standards for mining, noting that the theme of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum this year will be “Beyond Reko Diq.” Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Belushi also attended this session.

Pakistan’s active engagement at the Future Minerals Forum reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsible mineral development, global cooperation, and investment-led growth, positioning the country as a key partner in meeting future global mineral demands.