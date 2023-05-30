Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested upon release from Adiala Jail: PTI
Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested upon release from Adiala Jail: PTI says this is the third time that the party leader has been arrested; PM Shehbaz insists no dialogue with those who attack state symbols.
« “A Conversation with Bette Dam, author of Looking for the Enemy: Mullah Omar and the Unknown Taliban” (Previous News)
(Next News) ‘New drama being concocted’: Imran claims several of those who have left PTI now lobbying for more breakaways »
Related News
Complete Policing is impossible without the cooperation of young generation
ISLAMABAD, MAY 30 (DNA) — Islamabad Capital Police has started an internship program for studentsRead More
45,000 Google scholarships for Pakistani students this year
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has said that anRead More
Comments are Closed