Ali Farid Khwaja appointed as SECP commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government of Pakistan has appointed Mr. Muhammad Ali Farid Khwaja as Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a three-year term, effective immediately.

The announcement comes via a notice from the Finance Division’s Investment Wing. His remuneration and allowances will be governed by the relevant provisions of the SECP Act.

This appointment brings a seasoned private-sector leader to one of Pakistan’s key financial regulatory bodies. Mr. Khwaja, a prominent Pakistani-British financier, investor, and entrepreneur, specializes in fintech, capital markets, and investment strategy.

He is best known as the Co-founder and Chairman of KTrade Securities (formerly associated with KASB Securities), widely regarded as Pakistan’s largest retail investment and trading platform. Under his leadership, KTrade has driven innovation in accessible stock trading, digital onboarding, and partnerships that have expanded financial inclusion, including collaborations with fintech players like JazzCash.

With over 15 years of experience in equity research and investments, Mr. Khwaja previously served as a Partner at Autonomous Research in London (now part of AllianceBernstein), focusing on European fintech equities.

He also held roles as CFO and Board Director at Safe Charge Group (a London-listed payments firm) and was a top-ranked technology analyst at firms like Berenberg and UBS.

An alumnus of the University of Oxford (as a Rhodes Scholar) and Georgetown Leadership Seminar, he has been recognized for his contributions to Pakistan’s financial sector, including receiving the Pride of Pakistan award.

The move is seen as timely amid efforts to modernize Pakistan’s capital markets. Recent SECP developments include the appointment of Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu as Chairman earlier in January 2026, signaling a push toward stronger governance, market supervision, and reforms in areas like digitalization and investor protection.

Industry observers, including former regulators and market participants, have welcomed Mr. Khwaja’s entry, noting his “real market experience” and “fresh ideas” could accelerate overdue changes in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ecosystem, boost investor confidence, and align regulation with global fintech trends.

This appointment underscores the government’s intent to infuse regulatory leadership with private-sector expertise, potentially fostering a more dynamic and transparent securities environment in Pakistan.