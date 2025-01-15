Ali clinches Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Rising star Ali Dara defeated seasoned player Faisal Masih in a closely contested final, winning the Islamabad Cup Snooker Championship by 5-4 frames for the first time in his career at Shander 41 Snooker Academy.

The week-long event was organized by the Islamabad Billiards and Snooker Association (IBSA) under the umbrella of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).

In a thrilling final, Ali Dara triumphed over Faisal Masih in the decisive frame with 5-4. The best-of-9 frames match concluded with scores of 65-42, 35-60, 69-42, 31-59, 67-51, 23-61, 59-34, 44-70, and 68-53.

In the Masters category final, Chaudhry Shehzad defeated Raheel Waheed 4-1frame. In the Under-20 category final, Muzammal Sheikh triumphed over Burjees Khan 3-1, while in the Under-17 category, Abu Bakar Chatta beat Ghulam Mustafa 3-1 frame.

Senior Vice President of Islamabad Billiards and Snooker Association, Saleem Akhtar Rana, Secretary-General Faheem Anwar Khan, MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) Dr. Ayaz Haider, President of the Rawalpindi Billiard and Snooker Association Dr. Amir Khan, Vice President Malik Asghar, and other dignitaries attended the closing ceremony and distributed prizes to the players.