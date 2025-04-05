Ali Amin Gandapur’s chief ministership under threat: Azma Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that Ali Amin Gandapur’s chief ministership was under threat.

Expressing her thoughts in Lahore, Bokhari said: “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should discuss problems with the centre.”

Bokhari took a jibe at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-led government, saying, “The stories of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“People from Ali Amin Gandapur’s own party are talking about his corruption,” she said.