Ali Amin Gandapur’s chief ministership under threat: Azma Bokhari
ISLAMABAD, APR 5 – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that Ali Amin Gandapur’s chief ministership was under threat.
Expressing her thoughts in Lahore, Bokhari said: “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should discuss problems with the centre.”
Bokhari took a jibe at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-led government, saying, “The stories of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”
“People from Ali Amin Gandapur’s own party are talking about his corruption,” she said.
