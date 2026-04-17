Algeria commends Pakistan’s ceasefire mediation efforts

ANTALYA, APR 17 /DNA/ – On the sidelines of his participation in the “Antalya Diplomacy Forum,” the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, held bilateral talks today in Antalya with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar.



The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss various aspects of the distinguished relations between Algeria and Pakistan, and to emphasize the importance of intensifying joint efforts to elevate them to higher levels.

In this context, Minister Ahmed Attaf received an invitation from his Pakistani counterpart to pay an official visit to Pakistan.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed developments in the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf region. Minister Ahmed Attaf commended Pakistan’s mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between the parties involved.

Both sides expressed their hope that these ongoing good offices would culminate in the formulation of final solutions to the various existing disputes, thus ensuring lasting security and sustainable stability throughout the region.