Aleem Khan condemns attack on Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’s election convoy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17: President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has vehemently condemned the armed attack on the election convoy of IPP Azad Kashmir President, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

According to reports, miscreants associated with the Action Committee opened fire on the election convoy at Tain Dalkot in Azad Kashmir, said a press release issued on Friday.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the incident, Abdul Aleem Khan extended his heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of a security guard who lost his life in the line of duty during the firing. He also expressed intense concern for former advisor Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen and another security guard who sustained injuries during the attack.

“This attack by malicious elements is an extremely cowardly act,” stated the IPP President. “There is absolutely no room for violence in democratic politics.”

Abdul Aleem Khan assured the grieving families that the party stands firmly by them in this tragic hour. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our martyred guard and with those who were injured.