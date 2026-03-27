Alarming Rise in youth drug abuse urges sparks concern

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27: Calling drug abuse a growing crisis, anti-narcotics expert Syed Zulfiqar Hussain emphasized a joint societal response to drug abuse, pointing to its rapid spread among youth and calling on the governments to strengthen healthcare and rehabilitation infrastructure.

While speaking to a local media channel, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain highlighted that countries like Afghanistan and India are often blamed for supplying drugs, fueling the growing addiction crisis.

He emphasized that the influx of narcotics from these regions has directly contributed to the rising number of drug cases among youth in the country.

Hussain also stressed that responsibility does not lie solely with external suppliers. Parents, he said, must remain vigilant and guide their children, ensuring awareness about the dangers of drug use from an early age. Teachers and educational institutions, particularly private universities and colleges also play a crucial role in monitoring and counseling students to prevent drug abuse.

He expressed deep concern over the rising rate of drug use among girls, urging that both families and educational authorities take proactive steps.

Hussain called on the government to strengthen rehabilitation facilities and support systems, emphasizing that only a coordinated effort between society, institutions and authorities can curb this growing menace.

Responding to a query, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said the government should focus on controlling the supply of narcotics to curb the growing drug menace.

He also appealed to the Punjab government and Chief Minister to establish dedicated hospitals and rehabilitation centers to treat affected youth, emphasizing the urgent need for proper healthcare infrastructure to tackle the rising cases.

He also stressed that youth must be made aware of the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged to make responsible choices. Hussain emphasized that awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and communities are vital to prevent addiction and protect the younger generation from falling prey to narcotics.