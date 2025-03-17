Al-Shifa Trust screened 350,000 children in one year

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (DNA):On Monday, Al-Shifa Trust (AST) issued a compelling call for mandatory eye screenings for all children at the time of their school admission. The non-profit stressed the critical need for immediate action to address this pressing issue and ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Dr. Najam, General Manager of Al-Shifa Centre for Community Ophthalmology, said this issue needs immediate attention to address the rising vision problems. Early treatment is crucial to prevent vision loss rather than expensive medical interventions later.

Talking to the media, he said that at least 50 to 60 percent of school-going children suffer from different vision problems. However, if identified and treated early, these issues can be prevented from leading to serious eye diseases.

He added that many children remain undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness, financial constraints, and limited access to eye care. However, early detection and correction improve concentration and learning ability, significantly enhancing their prospects.

He stressed that while many organizations actively provide eye care services to children, the magnitude of the problem calls for more concerted efforts, especially with the growing number of children due to the population explosion.

He said that the population of children in Pakistan is around 100 million, but current initiatives address only a small fraction of them for eye screening.

Dr Najam said that in many far-flung areas, as much as 50 percent of the children suffer from eye problems, which is shocking as delayed intervention can lead to permanent vision loss in some cases.

In some of the remote areas, fifty to sixty percent of the children were diagnosed with eye problems, including hazy vision, congenital cataracts, and myopia.

He stated that the Al-Shifa Centre for Community Ophthalmology’s primary goal is to arrange school screening eye camps to assist children suffering from eye diseases and to inform them about preventive measures.

He informed that AST initiated its outreach project in 1992. Free eye camps are arranged throughout the country to assist individuals in the areas where the majority lack the means to obtain quality healthcare.

He said that from 2013 to 2025, AST has served over 4.2 million eye patients and performed over 54 thousand surgeries.

He added that during the financial year 2024-25, the Al-Shifa Centre for Community Ophthalmology screened over 350,000 children at school screening camps.

He emphasized that eye-related issues are rising at a concerning rate; thus, public and private entities must enhance their efforts to address this challenge.

Dr. Najam highlighted that many countries have successfully implemented school-based eye screening programs. These models, which have not only improved academic performance but also reduced vision-related disabilities, should inspire and motivate us to follow suit.