Al-Alimi calls for international investigation into IRGC plane landing in Sanaa

SANAA, JUL 6: Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Monday called for an independent international investigation and tougher sanctions on the Houthis, after an Iranian plane landed at Sanaa International Airport.

Al-Alimi said the plane belonged to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and described the incident as “an extremely dangerous development, a blatant violation of Yemeni sovereignty and a challenge to the international order.”

Speaking during a meeting in Riyadh with ambassadors from countries sponsoring Yemen’s political process, al-Alimi said preliminary information confirmed that the flight was not humanitarian in nature. He said it was carrying Iranian military and security experts specialized in developing missiles and drones, as well as electronic technologies and communications equipment for command-and-control systems.

He also said the aircraft’s tracking system had been repeatedly switched off over Yemeni airspace.

Al-Alimi called on the international community to strictly enforce UN Security Council resolutions and the sanctions regime, particularly Resolution 2216, and to prevent civilian aircraft, airports and ports from being used as cover for transporting military equipment. He warned that allowing the global economy, maritime security and energy routes to become “hostage to the calculations of Iran’s militias” poses a threat that extends beyond Yemen’s borders.

Al-Alimi accused the Houthis of using large financial resources to buy and smuggle weapons and fund secret cells to carry out assassinations of civilian leaders in areas controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognized government, instead of using those funds to pay the salaries of public-sector employees.

He renewed the council and government’s commitment to a just peace based on the three agreed-upon references, while warning of a firm response to any military escalation on the front lines.

Al-Alimi also praised Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting peace efforts, sponsoring political initiatives, funding relief, development and reconstruction projects, and supporting Yemen’s central bank in a way that has helped strengthen monetary stability.

He also cited Saudi funding for electricity, water, health, education and basic services projects across Yemen’s provinces, as well as the Kingdom’s hosting of millions of Yemenis for work, residency, education and investment.