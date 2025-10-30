AKU-EB Celebrates High Achievers 2025 in Gilgit: “You Are a Drop in the Ocean”

GILGIT, OCT 30 (DNA): The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) celebrated the remarkable accomplishments of its students from Gilgit-Baltistan today under the theme “You Are a Drop in the Ocean.” The theme serves as a powerful reminder that every student — like a single drop — holds the potential to shape the larger ocean of change. It reflects not only individual excellence but also a shared commitment to collective action against climate change and commitment to environmental sustainability. The ceremony honoured young achievers who have exemplified excellence, resilience, and purpose — qualities that continue to define the spirit of AKU-EB learners across Pakistan.

Welcoming students, parents, and educators, Dr Naveed Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer of AKU-EB, congratulated the high achievers for their remarkable performance. He noted that since its inception in 2002, the Board has graduated more than 80,000 students under its SSC and HSSC qualifications. Addressing the students, Dr Yousuf noted

“You are the new chapter in AKU-EB’s story — a story of commitment to fairness, innovation, and hope.” He further emphasized that “AKU-EB’s vision goes beyond access. We stand at the intersection of innovation, ethics, and purpose — leading the way toward a more thoughtful, sustainable, and responsible future for education in Pakistan. We see a future where assessment becomes a catalyst for discovery, where schools become centres of innovation, and where every AKU-EB graduate steps into the world not just ready to succeed — but ready to make a difference.”

Mr. Imtiaz Momin, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan (AKESP), attended as Guest of Honour and reaffirmed AKESP’s strong partnership with AKU-EB. He announced that within the next two years, all AKES,P schools will be affiliated with AKU-EB, reflecting the shared vision of raising educational standards and nurturing critical thinking among students.

“Eighty percent of AKES.P schools already affiliated with AKU-EB achieve A+ results,” he noted. “This is a clear reflection of AKU-EB’s excellence in promoting higher-order thinking, rigorous assessment, and authentic preparation for higher education. AKU-EB’s leadership continues to guide schools not only in improving quality but also in expanding access through scholarships — ensuring that every learner has a fair opportunity to excel.”

He further endorsed the deeper message behind this year’s theme, adding:

“The theme ‘You Are a Drop in the Ocean’ carries profound meaning — it reminds us that success is not limited to academic achievement but extends to our collective commitment to society and our planet at large.”

Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, attended as Chief Guest and congratulated the high achievers for their dedication and courage. She commended the Aga Khan University Examination Board and the wider Aga Khan Development Network institutions,

“AKU-EB is redefining education across the country,” she said.

Drawing from her own journey, she encouraged students to embrace challenges with resilience:

“No mountain is too high and no dream is too far. Great goals demand preparation, patience, and persistence. Along the way, there will be storms, failures, and fears — but there is also faith and the support that comes with it. Remember, every success begins with clarity of purpose — and you have the best institutions to help you define that purpose.”

High achiever Shuja, speaking on behalf of the students, called for urgent action against climate change — a crisis deeply affecting Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

“Each of us is a single drop — small, maybe even fragile — but together, we form the ocean that gives life and strength to everything around us. Let’s not allow a single drop to dry. When we come together, we create a tide strong enough to carry hope, change, and a better tomorrow.”

The AKU-EB High Achievers Ceremonies 2025 — themed “You Are a Drop in the Ocean” — began in Karachi, celebrated the students of Sindh, Punjab, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, continued in Chitral for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and concluded in Gilgit, symbolically tracing a journey of excellence across Pakistan’s diverse regions.

As AKU-EB students prepare to enter higher education, the AKU-EB’s annual University Destination Survey reveals that 92 percent of AKU-EB graduates secure university admissions, with half entering the top 15 HEC ranked institutions in Pakistan. AKU-EB graduates have reached over 200 international universities worldwide, contributing to their communities and representing Pakistan on global platforms.

Each ceremony — and each story celebrated within it — reaffirms what AKU-EB stands for: an education that connects intellect with empathy, learning with action, and individual achievement with collective good.