Akhtar Munir appointed as MD APP
ISLAMABAD, May 27: The Press Secretary and Adviser to the President on Information Akhtar Munir has been appointed as Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation.
In a notification issued here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, the Press Secretary of BS-20 was transferred and appointed as MD Associated Press of Pakistan in lieu off Mubashir Hasan on standard terms and conditions of deputation till his date of superannuation that is 09-06-24.
