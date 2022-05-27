Friday, May 27, 2022
Akhtar Munir appointed as MD APP

| May 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 27: The Press Secretary and Adviser to the President on Information Akhtar Munir has been appointed as Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation.

In a notification issued here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, the Press Secretary of BS-20 was transferred and appointed as MD Associated Press of Pakistan in lieu off Mubashir Hasan on standard terms and conditions of deputation till his date of superannuation that is 09-06-24.

