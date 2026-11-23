ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – More than 20,000 people gathered at Capital (F-9) Park on Sunday evening for Romanian artist Akcent’s return to the Pakistani stage at Soulfest Rewind 2026. Dr Dan Stoenescu, Romania’s Ambassador to Pakistan, was the guest of honour. Akcent also met with the team from the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad during his visit.

Akcent’s Sunday night set was scheduled for around 9 p.m. on the closing day of the three-day festival. His signature Romanian dance-pop sound featured on a bill that also included Pakistani artists Bayaan, Farhan Saeed and Abrar-ul-Haq.

“Adrian Sînă aka Akcent has a history here in Pakistan, and the welcome he received in Islamabad tonight shows how much his music means to his fans,” said Ambassador Stoenescu. “I thank everyone who came to F-9 Park to welcome him back. It means a great deal to us at the Embassy that a Romanian artist can come so far from home and find such a following here. I can truly say he is a second Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan thanks to his millions of fans here.”

The Embassy’s work in music also extends to the classroom. In partnership with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the Embassy helped bring opera singing classes to Islamabad, where Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Gluga teaches local singers. The programme marked its first anniversary in April.

On 23 March 2026, the Embassy marked Pakistan Day by presenting the first-ever choral arrangement and written score of Pakistan’s national anthem, Qaumi Tarana. Romania’s National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” recorded the arrangement under conductor Anna Ungureanu, with support from the Embassy, as a tribute to the people of Pakistan.

Romanian dance-pop found a worldwide audience in the late 2000s and early 2010s with its bright melodies, steady club beats and instantly recognisable hooks. INNA’s “Hot” topped Billboard’s dance airplay chart in the United States, while the saxophone refrain of Alexandra Stan’s “Mr. Saxobeat” helped carry the song to number one in Germany and Italy. In Pakistan, Akcent has been one of the most familiar voices of that Romanian pop generation.