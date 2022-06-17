AJK President seeks British PM’s role in resolution of Kashmir dispute
LONDON, JUN 17 (DNA) — The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resolve the lingering Kashmir issue in line with Kashmiris’ wishes and aspirations.
During his visit to Boris Johnson’s residence at 10 Downing Street in London, AJK President also presented a memorandum to him.
Barrister Mehmood urged British premier to influence the government of India to grant Kashmiris right to self-determination, put an immediate end to human rights violations and help secure an early release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik. =DNA
