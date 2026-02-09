AJK PM visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, has said that his government is fully committed to providing all possible facilities to investors and creating a conducive environment for industrial development and export promotion. He announced that the AJK government is all set to host an Overseas Investment Conference on February 15–16, 2026, aimed at showcasing the region’s immense investment potential.

The AJK Prime Minister was addressing an impressive and hugely attended ceremony held in his honour at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday. He emphasized that promotion of the private sector and strengthening public-private partnerships remain top priorities of his government. Highlighting AJK’s vast untapped potential, he said the region offers lucrative opportunities in natural resources, tourism, hydropower, minerals, and agricultural production.

Prime Minister Rathore pointed out that Azad Jammu and Kashmir is located at just one hour’s drive from Islamabad, making it a highly accessible and attractive destination for investment. He urged the Pakistani business community, particularly entrepreneurs from Islamabad, to seriously consider investing in AJK and invited them to attend the forthcoming Overseas Investment Conference to witness firsthand the available opportunities.

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, in his welcome address, emphasized that Pakistan’s business community has consistently stood in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and will continue to advocate for their political, moral and diplomatic rights at national and international forums.

Highlighting the vast economic potential of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said the region offers attractive opportunities in tourism, hydropower generation, agriculture, minerals, handicrafts and small and medium enterprises. He stressed the need for enhanced collaboration through joint ventures, investment facilitation, trade delegations and business-to-business linkages to ensure shared prosperity for the people and business communities of both Islamabad and AJK.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of AJK on Investment, Fahd Yaqub, highlighted the government’s investor-friendly policies, including tax holidays and comparatively lower electricity tariffs, and showcased the industrial and tourism potential of the region.

Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq said that trade and economic linkages between Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are strong and reaffirmed ICCI’s full support in coordinating efforts to promote AJK’s investment potential.

Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan, President of Centaurus Group, stressed the need for establishing an industrial zone in AJK, along with focused career counselling and skill development initiatives to prepare youth in line with international market requirements.

President AJK Traders Wing Sardar Amjad Azam underscored the importance of closer collaboration between the business communities of AJK and Islamabad, terming it a win-win situation for both sides.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, who conducted the event in an impressive manner, dedicated the ceremony to the oppressed Kashmiris who are victims of Indian state terrorism. In his vote of thanks, ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry expressed hope that the AJK Prime Minister’s visit would serve as a milestone in bringing the business communities of Islamabad and AJK closer together.

Prominent attendees included former ICCI Presidents Khalid Javaid, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, and Zafar Bakhtawari, along with Executive Members Ms. Fatima Azim, Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, Imran Minhas, Raja Naveed Satti, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Malik Abdul Aziz, Ishaq Sial, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, and Mirza Mohammad Ali, among a large number of market representatives.