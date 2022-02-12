AJK PM urges businessmen to capitalize on investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir

Islamabad /DNA/ – Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Prime Minister AJK said that Azad Kashmir offered plenty of investment opportunities in tourism, mines & mineral, hydel power and other sectors and urged that investors of Islamabad should capitalize on these potential opportunities while his government would fully facilitate them. He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman, AJK Board of Investment also accompanied him.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, promoting the economy of AJK was a key agenda of his government. He said that a new Special Economic Zone was planned in AJK under CPEC in addition to Mirpur and Bhimber Economic Zones and investors of this region should take benefit of these facilities for investment. He said that the Tourism Authority was being formed in AJK to promote the tourism sector, which has already provided 8000 jobs and the business community of Islamabad should identify sites for investment and his government would provide them all possible facilitation as their investment would bring progress and prosperity to the region. He instructed the Chairman AJK Board of Investment to keep in liaison with ICCI to facilitate its members for JVs and investment in AJK. He also briefed the business community about the 76 years old issues of Indian Held Kashmir and thanked Pakistani leadership, nation and diaspora for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day this year with unprecedented zeal and fervour to send a strong message to the world community.

Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman, AJK Board of Investment assured the business community and he would keep in touch with ICCI and would extend maximum facilitation to them for taking benefit of business and investment opportunities in AJK so that they could play role in the economic development and jobs creation in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that many members of ICCI were keen for JVs and investment in Azad Kashmir to contribute towards the economic development of the region and AJK government should offer them attractive incentives. He reiterated that the business community of Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir till the time they get the right to self-determination.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group said that a Committee should be formed comprising representatives of ICCI, AJK Investment Board and Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry that should work to promote investment from this region in AJK. He said that the hospitality sector has huge potential in AJK and the government should focus on its better development.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair A. Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Iqbal Malik and others also spoke at the occasion and expressed keen interest to invest in AJK.