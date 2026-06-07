AJK govt fulfills 24 out of 44 JAAC demands, 16 in process: Progress report

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (DNA): The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has achieved significant progress in implementing its agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), successfully completing 24 out of 44 total demands.

According to a progress report released on Sunday, an additional 16 demands are partially completed or under active process, while only four face an impasse or have been deemed not feasible.

The report outlines massive governance and relief breakthroughs alongside critical challenges, where remaining political demands are being considered as an attempt to disrupt the democratic process in AJK.

According to the details, the JAAC was formed in September 2023, initially based on three core economic demands including subsidized flour, reduction in electricity tariffs and reduction of elite privileges.

Following its formation, AJK experienced widespread protests, shutter-downs, wheel-jam strikes, violence, and clashes in May 2024. By September 2025, JAAC expanded its agenda into a formal charter consisting of 38 demands, backed by further shutdowns and protests across AJK. This led to a formal peace agreement signed between the AJK Government and JAAC in October 2025.

However, despite massive implementation progress, fresh protest calls and a march call were mobilized across AJK recently. On May 11, 2026, JAAC put forward eight additional demands. Subsequently, JAAC was proscribed on June 5.

According to the progress report, several unresolved demands are seen as direct challenges to the existing democratic, constitutional, and political order. These include the demand for overseas voting, which is viewed as impractical, and the abolition of refugee seats, which is perceived as an attempt to undermine the Kashmir cause. Meanwhile, various other constitutional and political demands also remain unresolved.