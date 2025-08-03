Sunday, August 3, 2025
August 3, 2025
AJK ex-PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi arrested in May 9 case

BAGH, AUG 3: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s AJK President Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was arrested from Samahni, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to officials, arrest warrants had been issued for Niazi in a case related to the riots of May 9, 2023.

