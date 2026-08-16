AJK by-polls schedule announced

Staff Report

BAGH: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the election of reserved seats in the AJK Assembly, with polling scheduled for August 24.

In a notification, the Commission said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 76 (2) of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections Rules, 2020 (Election to Reserved Seats), the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission is pleased to call upon the directly elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to elect members to the following reserved seats in the Assembly:

Five seats reserved for women.

One seat reserved for Ulema-e-Deen or Mushaikh.

One seat reserved for Jammu & Kashmir State Subjects residing abroad; and

One seat reserved for technocrats and other professionals.

According to the schedule, polling for the reserved seats will be held in the AJK Assembly on Aug 24 from 10am to 1pm.

On Aug 20, candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officer (RO) from 9am to 2pm. After the deadline, the RO will scrutinise the nomination papers and publish a list of validly nominated candidates.

Under the schedule, appeals against the RO’s rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed with the AJK Election Commission on Aug 21, from 9am to 12pm.

On Aug 22, the chief election commissioner will hear the appeals at his office from 9am to 12pm and announce his verdict on the appeals the following day between 1pm and 12pm. Candidates can withdraw their appeals before 2pm on Aug 23.