Aitzaz Ahsan to move court over ‘attack on his house’ in Zaman Park

LAHORE, Mar 18 (DNA): Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday announced
to move court over the ‘attack’ on his house in Zaman Park, terming the
police move ‘illegal’.
Talking to journalists, the senior lawyer claimed that his house was
also affected during the police operation at residence of Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park, announcing to
move court against the ‘illegal move’ by law enforcers.
Aitzaz Ahsan said that the police entered his house without permission,
adding that terrorists like ‘Rehman Dacoit’ did not receive this type of
treatment.
The senior lawyer asked the PTI workers to remain calm and urged the
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the matter.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said
that the Zaman Park police operation was carried out on the orders of
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Interior
Minister Rana Sanaullah.
Talking to journalists, Pervaiz Elahi lambasted Pakistan Democratic
Movement (PDM) government and alleged that the police – on the orders of
Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz – raided the PTI chairman’s house and
ransacked everything without a search warrant.
“Imran Khan’s sister and wife, who were present at home at the time of
raid, sought a search warrant from police,” Elahi said. However, he
added, the police instead of showing the warrant raided and ransacked
the house.
