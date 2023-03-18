Aitzaz Ahsan to move court over ‘attack on his house’ in Zaman Park

LAHORE, Mar 18 (DNA): Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday announced

to move court over the ‘attack’ on his house in Zaman Park, terming the

police move ‘illegal’.

Talking to journalists, the senior lawyer claimed that his house was

also affected during the police operation at residence of Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park, announcing to

move court against the ‘illegal move’ by law enforcers.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that the police entered his house without permission,

adding that terrorists like ‘Rehman Dacoit’ did not receive this type of

treatment.

The senior lawyer asked the PTI workers to remain calm and urged the

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said

that the Zaman Park police operation was carried out on the orders of

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Interior

Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Talking to journalists, Pervaiz Elahi lambasted Pakistan Democratic

Movement (PDM) government and alleged that the police – on the orders of

Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz – raided the PTI chairman’s house and

ransacked everything without a search warrant.

“Imran Khan’s sister and wife, who were present at home at the time of

raid, sought a search warrant from police,” Elahi said. However, he

added, the police instead of showing the warrant raided and ransacked

the house.