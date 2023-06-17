Aitzaz Ahsan challenges military court trials of civilians in SC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (DNA): Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan in a petition in the

Supreme Court of Pakistan has challenged trials of civilians in military

courts seeking the court to declare them unconstitutional.

Salman Akram Raja advocate has filed petition on behalf of seasoned

lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan.

Aitzaz Ahsan has petitioned to the apex court to declare the federal

government’s decision to conduct trials in military court as null and

void.

“The federal government has rubber stamped the corps commanders’

decision of conducting trials in the military court,” text of the

petition read.

“The decision of holding military court trial of civilians under Section

2 of the Army Act has been in contravention to Article 59 of the

constitution,” according to the plea.

Petition argued that Section 94 of the Army Act and the rules of 1970

are incomparable and pleaded the court to declare Section 94 and the

rules as unconstitutional.

The petitioner also seeks the court to declare the decision of handing

over the accused to the military authorities as void and sought court

order for acquittal of civilians handed over to the military.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior

Minister Rana Sanaullah, law, interior and defence ministries, cabinet

dievision, chief secretaries and inspectors general of all the provinces

were made respondents in the petition.