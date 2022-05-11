Air chief visits PAF air war college institute

ISLAMABAD, MAY 11: /DNA/ – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal today. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, President Air War College Institute. The Chief Guest congratulated the AWCI team for transforming the AWCI into an institute of the highest caliber capable of meeting the contemporary challenges.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, CAS paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of motherland. The Air Chief said, “The world is undergoing unprecedented transformation in this era of technological advancement and global security environment which has necessitated aligning our objectives to meet modern challenges. He further stated that we must work hard to keep abreast of latest developments in perpetual cyber warfare and info ops-domains. The Air Chief urged the course participants to put in their best for the achievement of PAF vision to be, “A dynamic and resilient aerospace force capable of creating decisive effects across domains in ever evolving operational environment.”

PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including: Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars/ Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media Personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.