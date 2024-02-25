Air Chief Marshal® Hakimullah laid to rest

DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 25: Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Hakimullah passed away at the age of 88 at PAF Hospital, Islamabad on Friday after a prolonged illness. The Former Air Chief was laid to rest at his native village, Sheikh Kali in Charsadda with full military honours. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented gun salute at his grave. After the burial, floral wreaths were placed at the grave of the deceased on behalf of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and other dignitaries. High ranking civil and military officials attended the last prayers of the deceased and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Hakimullah was born on 15 October, 1935 in Charsadda disrict of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. He completed his training at the then Royal PAF College Risalpur and was commissioned in the GD(P) branch of Pakistan Air Force on 11 January, 1957. He excelled as a fighter pilot, demonstrating exceptional skills and enthusiasm in deterring enemy aims during both the 1965 and 1971 wars. He played a crucial role in engagements, forcing an enemy Gnat pilot to force-land in Pakistani territory and leading successful missions against India showcasing his courage and leadership abilities. During his illustrious career he commanded a Fighter Squadron, Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force. As an Air Officer he was appointed as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Flight Safety), Senior Air Staff

Officer at Air Defence Command and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations). Later, he was appointed as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) and as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), before taking over the command of Pakistan Air Force in March 1988 from which he retired on 09 March, 1991. In recognition of his unmatched bravery and courage he was awarded the war decorations of Sitara-e-Jurat and Tamgha-e-Basalat. He was also a recipient of the coveted Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

In his message, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force said that the services rendered by Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Hakimullah for Pakistan Air Force would always be remembered. He also wished eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed the hope that the bereaved family would be able to bear the loss with courage and fortitude.