Air Chief Highlights Pakistan-China Ties at PLA Anniversary Event

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, has said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with China, describing them as “time-tested and enduring.” He made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The event was hosted by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, along with Defence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong. Senior officials, diplomats, and defence representatives attended the gathering, underscoring the depth of bilateral ties between the two nations.

In his address, the Air Chief congratulated the Chinese leadership and armed forces on the PLA’s anniversary, noting that Pakistan and China share a unique bond rooted in mutual trust, respect, and strategic cooperation. He emphasized that the relationship has stood the test of time and continues to grow stronger across defence, economic, and cultural spheres.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted that Pakistan-China cooperation is a cornerstone of regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening defence collaboration and expressed confidence that the partnership will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and Major General Wang Zhong thanked the Air Chief for his participation and reiterated China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast friendship. They noted that the PLA anniversary is not only a celebration of China’s military achievements but also a reflection of the enduring partnership between the two countries.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared vision of Pakistan and China to deepen cooperation and uphold regional stability, marking yet another milestone in their historic relationship.