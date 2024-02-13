AIOU’s Academic Council approves new diploma, certificate programs

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) — Academic Council of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday approved the launch of new diploma and certificate programmes. A joint meeting of the 50th Academic Planning and Development/Research and Educational Technology Committee (APD/RET) and the 66th Academic Council of AIOU was held on Monday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood chaired the meeting, and Registrar, Raja Umar Younis organized the meeting. The department heads, principal officers, and external members attended the meeting. The minutes of the previous meeting were unanimously approved during the council meeting.

The council also approved new courses, as well as changes in the title and content of several BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD courses. The meeting also approved to launch of various courses, including PhD in Agricultural Technology, M.Phil in Gender and Women Studies, PGD in Counter Violent Extremism and Terrorism, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFTSs), Medical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Climate Change and Sustainability, Public Health & Nutrition, Sustainable Environmental Design, Certificate courses in Arabic, Tajweed Ul Quran, and Criminology.

Additionally, the council also approved skill-based courses in Chemistry and 3-month short courses. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed the faculty members and deans to keep in mind the policy of the University and Higher Education Commission in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials.

While introducing the new members, he assured to make all possible efforts for better and quality education. The Supreme Body of the University (Executive Council) will approve these decisions in the next meeting. — DNA