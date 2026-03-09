AIOU VC emphasizes reciting Quran with comprehension

ISLAMABAD, 09 MAR (DNA) — Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has emphasized the importance of reciting the Quran with comprehension and thoughtful reflection rather than merely reading it aloud. He shared these remarks during the closing ceremony of a 20-day “Translation and Tajweed of the Qur’an Course”, organized specifically for university staff.

The program conducted under the auspices of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, witnessed a strong turnout of teachers, administrators and course participants, highlighting the university’s commitment to promoting a deeper understanding of the Quran among its academic community. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood said reciting the Holy Quran with deliberation helps in better understanding its meanings and message which could then be applied in practical life.

Appreciating the efforts of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, he noted that such training courses provide employees with a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of the Quran while also enhancing their religious and moral development. He further approved the continuation of this course on a regular basis in the future.

Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Mohyuddin Hashmi said that while reciting the Holy Quran brought virtue and blessings, understanding its meaning was equally essential to truly grasp the message of the Creator. He added that education alone was not enough, moral training was also crucial as the Quran’s teachings laid the foundation for a beautiful and ethical society.

Chairman, Department of Quran and Tafseer, Dr Sanaullah Hussain explained that the course was aimed to provide employees with the opportunity to learn the Quran with correct pronunciation, Tajweed rules and translation. Participants were taught the basic rules of Tajweed, correct articulation of letters (Makharij), principles of proper recitation and translation of selected Quranic portions, enabling them to understand and apply its message in their lives.

Dr Hafiz Muhammad Arshad Iqbal reported that 40 male and 20 female participants completed the course with instructors contributing their services voluntarily. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates among participants who successfully completed the course. — DNA