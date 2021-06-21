AIOU uploads PDF books for all educational programs

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded PDF books for all educational levels, raging from Matric to Ph.D on its website.

Now, the students of these programs can download their books from the given URL ‘Books’ on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

This initiative of uploading of PDF course books would not only ensure provision of books to university students in time but would also enable students to perform various academic activities efficiently ranging from writing of course assignments to preparation of final term examinations. Furthermore, university has also dispatched printed course books to the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs.

Moreover, it is circulated for the information of all students enrolled in various programs offered in spring 2021 semester including B Ed, M Ed, MA, M Sc, BS and Associate Degree that they are strictly required to upload typed/ composed assignments on Aaghi LMS. Handwritten assignments or their scanned copies/ images are not acceptable at all.

Moreover, students are advised to follow the deadlines for the submission of assignments as late submissions will not be entertained. However, students enrolled in matriculation, intermediate and BA programs will follow the previous method and dispatch their assignments to their respective tutors on or before the prescribed deadline (s). The schedule for submission of assignments of all programs is available online on the university website.DNA

