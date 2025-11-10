AIOU to organize 3rd International Conference

ISLAMABAD, 10 NOV (DNA) — Allama Iqbal Open University ( AIOU) planned to organize Third International Conference on Advancing Research in Social Sciences (ICARSS) on the theme “Innovations and Interdisciplinary Strategies in Social Sciences for Sustainable and Inclusive Development.”

A two-day conference will start on Nov 17 and conclude on next day, Nov 18. The conference will provide a platform for national and international experts, scholars, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to exchange research insights, experiences, and ideas on key, contemporary, and emerging issues in the social sciences, said a press release on Monday.

Its aim is to create a strong academic environment for knowledge sharing, promote interdisciplinary collaboration and sectoral dialogue, facilitate the exploration of modern research methodologies, and strengthen academic networks at both national and international levels.

This conference is being organized by the Department of Business Administration, Faculty of Social Sciences, which is committed to advancing academic discourse on new research trends in the social sciences a=[nd sustainable development. — DNA