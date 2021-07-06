AIOU to adopt online admissions from autumn 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, JUL 06 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to offer admission via fully automated mechanism from autumn 2021 semester. Prospectuses and admission application forms for all programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Applicants will not only be required to fill online application form but also upload relevant documents on online admission portal. However, printed prospectuses and admission forms will be available in those areas where internet facilities are either nonexistent or very scarcely available.

Moreover, students can also deposit admission fee online via Jazz cash, Easypaisa and Upaisa mobile applications, retailer agent, franchises as well as through the branches of Mobilink, Telenor and Ubank

It is pertinent to mention here that admissions in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester will be offered on July 15 across the country for matriculation, intermediate, certificate courses, BS (face to face), M Phil and PhD programs.

AIOU has established facilitation desks at the regional offices of the university throughout the country on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU to facilitate students in the online admission process so that the students may avail internet facilities free of cost.

Admissions in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester will be offered from September 1 for the programs including BS, BA (Associate Degree) and various B Ed programs. It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has fully transformed its key academic, administrative and financial operations from manual to automation to enhance transparency and efficiency.

As a pilot project, all important academic operations of post graduate programs including admissions, workshops, assignment submission were digitalized from spring 2020 semester. The students have greatly admired university administration for providing them educational facilities at their doorsteps with efficiency and accuracy. = DNA

=======================