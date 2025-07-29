AIOU science faculty board approves key educational reforms

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 (DNA) — Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held the 29th meeting of its Faculty Board of Sciences, chaired by the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad. The meeting was attended by senior faculty members, heads of relevant departments, and external academic experts.

The primary objective of the meeting was to review the ongoing and proposed academic programs of the Faculty of Sciences and align them with modern scientific standards, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the session, extensive discussions were held on key matters such as research projects, teaching quality, and curriculum development. Addressing the meeting, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad emphasized the urgent need to adopt international standards in teaching and research to effectively align with modern technology and global trends.

The board approved the schemes of studies for short-term courses, associate degrees, BS, MPhil, PhD, and postgraduate programs. On this occasion, Dr. Zahid Majid, Director Academic Planning and Course Production stated that no academic program should be launched until the required faculty for that program is fully in place.

He further stressed that the scheme of studies for every academic program must be in line with the policies of the university and the Higher Education Commission (HEC). It is important to note that under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, faculty board meetings are being conducted regularly and consistently across all AIOU faculties.

The purpose of these meetings is to ensure coordination in academic and research activities, update the curriculum to meet modern needs, and promote quality education. Through these initiatives, the university is making concerted efforts to enhance its academic and research systems in accordance with national and international standards. — DNA