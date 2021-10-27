Wednesday, October 27, 2021
AIOU organizes competition on Seerat-un-Nabi “P.B.U.H”

| October 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 /DNA/ – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host Naat and speech competitions on November 2 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi among students of colleges and universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.  The topic for speech competition is “The Role of Youth in Building and Development of Islamic State in the Light of  Seerat-un-Nabi” “P.B.U.H” while  students will recite the Naat of their choice. 

According to Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, Director Student Affairs of AIOU, invitation letters have been dispatched to the Heads of Colleges and Universities asking them to submit their nominations for these two competitions. They can send their entries by post or e-mail till November 1. The first prize of Rs. 5,000, second prize of Rs. 3,000 and third prize of Rs. 2,000 will be given to  winner in both competitions.

The event will take place at the university’s auditorium and VC, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside it.=DNA

