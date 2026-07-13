AIOU inks Strategic Partnership with TANG China for skills and technology education

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and TANG Chinese International Education & Technology (Pvt.) Ltd. have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to strengthen academic collaboration and promote skills- and technology-based education between Pakistan and China.

The partnership will focus on launching joint academic programs, facilitating faculty and student exchanges, promoting the Chinese language, undertaking collaborative research, offering advanced skills training and strengthening university-industry linkages.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, on behalf of AIOU while Mr Song Jianying, CEO of TANG Chinese International Education & Technology (Pvt.) Ltd., Pakistan signed on behalf of the Chinese organization.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood said that young people equipped with modern technology and advanced skills are the true strength of the future. He emphasized that universities must prepare students to meet global challenges by providing them with quality education, practical competencies and internationally relevant skills.

He stated that the collaboration would pave the way for introducing innovative, skills-oriented academic programs that align with rapidly evolving global workforce requirements.

He also expressed hope that the partnership would lead to the establishment of a Chinese Language and Culture Centre at AIOU.

He noted that the University already operates successful centers for Turkish, Japanese and Russian languages and a Chinese language center would further strengthen educational, cultural and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral relations, the Vice Chancellor said that the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China continues to grow stronger and education remains one of the most effective means of passing this friendship on to future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Song Jianying, CEO of TANG Chinese International Education & Technology (Pvt.) Ltd., Pakistan said that Allama Iqbal Open University is an ideal partner for promoting technology-driven and skills-based education in Pakistan. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would open new avenues for academic, research and technological cooperation while equipping young people with globally competitive skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saima Nasir, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell said that the Letter of Intent reflects AIOU’s commitment to expanding its international partnerships with leading educational institutions around the world. She added that the collaboration would provide valuable international academic and research opportunities for both students and faculty members.

The ceremony was attended by the University’s deans, professors, heads of academic departments and other principal officers.