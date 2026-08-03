AIOU hosts workshop on Education and Career Opportunities in Japan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3: /DNA/ – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a “Japan Education and Career Awareness Workshop” to familiarize students with educational, professional and employment opportunities in Japan, while encouraging them to develop globally competitive skills and pursue international career pathways.

Addressing the workshop, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasser Mahmood said the University is committed to equipping its students with quality education, foreign language proficiency and professional skills that meet international standards.

He noted that the Japan Pakistan Advancement Center, along with the Turkish and Russian language and cultural centers is preparing students for global education, research, scholarships and employment opportunities.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that success in Japan depends on honesty, hard work, discipline and respect for the law. He advised students aspiring to study or work in Japan to follow only legal channels and develop the professional competencies required to excel in the international job market.

The workshop’s resource person, Mayumi Takashima, delivered a comprehensive presentation on higher education, employment prospects, legal visa pathways and career planning in Japan.

She highlighted the importance of learning the Japanese language and shared practical guidance on pursuing academic and professional opportunities through legal and safe channels. She also responded to participants’ questions.

The workshop was also addressed by Bahram Shah, Luqman Cheema, and Dr Saima Nasir. The speakers highlighted the vision and objectives of the Japan Pakistan Advancement Center and underscored its role in preparing AIOU students for international education and career opportunities.