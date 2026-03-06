AIOU holds second session of weekly Seerat Lecture Series

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized the second session of its weekly Seerat Lecture Series which was attended by a large number of students and university employees.

The session focused on the moral excellence and social aspects of the Seerat-e-Tayyiba (the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAW), highlighting the importance of ethical values in the contemporary context.

Renowned scholar Dr Hafiz Tahir Islam delivered the keynote lecture on the topic “Seerat-e-Tayyiba and Ideal Social Character.”

In his address, he stated that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) stands as a shining beacon of morality, offering timeless guidance for individuals to improve both their personal and collective lives.

Dr Tahir Islam emphasized that the Holy Prophet (SAW) demonstrated exceptional tolerance and kindness even toward his opponents, supported the oppressed, uplifted the weak and established remarkable examples of justice and equality that continue to guide humanity.

He further noted that in today’s world, where societies face challenges such as social unrest, intolerance and moral decline, drawing guidance from the Seerat-e-Tayyiba has become more important than ever.

The weekly Seerat sessions are being organized jointly by the Central Library and the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies at AIOU. These sessions provide an academic and intellectual platform for discussing various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).