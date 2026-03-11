AIOU highlights Prophet Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H’s teachings

ISLAMABAD, 11 MAR (DNA) — At the third session of the weekly Seerat lecture series at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the important aspect of the Holy Prophet’s Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H life, “Service to Humanity,” was highlighted. Delivering the lecture, Dr Muhammad Abu Bakr Siddiqi said that the entire blessed life of the Holy Prophet P.B.U.H is a practical model of serving humanity, compassion and goodwill.

He explained that the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H, through his teachings and practical life, made it clear that serving humanity is a fundamental requirement of Islam. He, Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H, treated not only Muslims but all people with kindness, justice and mercy. Assisting orphans, the poor, widows and those in need was an essential part of his Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H life and caring for society’s vulnerable groups was considered a responsibility.

Dr Siddiqi emphasized that serving humanity is a core command of religion and the true meaning of religion is goodwill and the welfare of people. He stressed that helping someone in need is not only a great investment for the Hereafter but also the best way to attain Allah’s pleasure. Regardless of the extent of one’s ability, whether small or large, or whether one is financially constrained or well-off, service to humanity is essential.

Dr Abu Bakr Siddiqi added that in today’s times, there is a strong need to adopt the spirit of serving humanity as a part of life in light of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H teachings and to play a practical role in the welfare of people. Delivering the inaugural remarks, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Head of Library, said that the weekly Seerat sessions are organized jointly by the University’s Central Library and the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

These sessions provide a scholarly environment for discussions on various aspects of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H life. He added that the purpose of these gatherings is to instill a passion for studying the Seerat among students and university staff and to encourage the practical application of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad P.B.U.H teachings in daily life. — DNA