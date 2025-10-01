AIOU enters landmark partnerships to boost education and digital learning

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP/DNA):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), on Wednesday, signed separate agreements with two prominent institutions to promote education, research, implement modern teaching models and provide new opportunities in digital learning.

AIOU signed these agreements with Alight Pakistan and Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), aiming to expand access to education, empower the youth and pave new pathways for academic development.

Under the agreement with Alight Pakistan, both institutions would jointly design programs to promote education, community development and youth skill enhancement. The collaboration seeks to broaden educational resources and introduce new initiatives for societal progress.

Meanwhile, the agreement with KUST focuses on facilitating access to quality education through online and hybrid learning models. This partnership includes joint research, academic and teaching exchanges and technical support for advancing digital education, further strengthening the educational vision of both institutions.

The signing ceremonies saw Dr Tariq Cheema, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alight Pakistan and Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, who represented their respective institutions. Similarly, the agreement with KUST was signed by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas and Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The ceremonies were also attended by the University’s deans, principal officers and faculty members.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood expressed that AIOU had a longstanding tradition of fulfilling its commitments to research and teaching.

He emphasized that these agreements would be implemented effectively to bring the light of education to every corner of the country.