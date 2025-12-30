AIOU approves new psychology, business analytics, media degree programs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP/DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held a meeting of the Faculty Board of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities under the chairmanship of the Dean of the Faculty, Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir.

During the meeting, the Schemes of Studies of BS, MPhil and PhD programs offered by various departments were reviewed in detail and approved. The approved programs included a two-year Associate Degree in Psychology, a four-year BS in Psychology, BS in Business Analytics, BS in Media and Communication Studies (Electronic Media) and BS in Media and Communication Studies (Digital Media Production).

In addition, keeping in view the current needs of the media industry, ten job-oriented and market-based face-to-face certificate courses in Mass Communication were also approved.

The main objective of these courses is to equip students with practical skills and prepare them to meet the changing demands of modern media.

The meeting also approved market-driven changes in the Scheme of Studies and courses of the PhD Media Studies program.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir stated that in accordance with the directives of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, all academic programs are being aligned with the policies of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the requirements of the contemporary era.

He added that this was the sixth Faculty Board meeting during his tenure.

While presenting his agenda at the conclusion of the meeting, the Dean said that his consistent effort has been to establish departments and introduce academic programs that attract the maximum number of students.

He informed that the departments of International Relations & Political Science and Psychology have already been successfully established and are effectively offering academic programs.

He further expressed his desire to establish a new Department of Contemporary Studies to promote modern disciplines in the context of changing global and national scenarios.

It was also clarified that the final approval of all decisions taken by the Faculty Board will be granted in the upcoming meetings of the University’s Academic and Executive Councils.