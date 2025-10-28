AI Wrapper Competition 2025 aims to promote AI-driven ideas

ISLAMABAD, 28 OCT (DNA) — AI Wrapper Competition 2025, organised by the Ignite National Technology Fund under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), aims to identify and promote AI-driven ideas tailored to Pakistan’s socio-economic needs.

The initiative is part of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy and focuses on fostering a skilled workforce, promoting ethical and explainable AI, and driving civic innovation across key sectors including education, health, governance, finance, and climate.

According to data available on the Ignite website till Tuesday, a total of 1,712 teams have registered for the competition — comprising 67 percent male and 33 percent female participants. Punjab leads with 636 teams, followed by Sindh (514), Islamabad (287), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (144), Balochistan (118), Gilgit-Baltistan (4), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (5), and four international participants.

Regional rounds of the competition will be held in Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi. The grand finale will take place at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad on November 11, followed by an award ceremony on November 13 in the federal capital.

The competition seeks to promote AI innovation across thematic areas, build a community of more than 500 AI fellows, and identify at least 25 deployable prototypes or solutions. It also aims to inspire digital transformation within the public sector and support entrepreneurship pathways for young innovators.

By mobilising AI wrapper fellows and encouraging the development of practical AI solutions, the initiative contributes to national capacity-building and aligns Pakistan with global standards through cloud infrastructure, open datasets, and cross-sector collaboration. — DNA