AI knowledge bot based on Professor Khurshid scholarly works launched

ISLAMABAD, AUG 22 (DNA) — Khurshid Answers’ goes far beyond a conventional technology launch; it represents the creation of a living and evolving knowledge resource designed to safeguard, curate, and contextualize Professor Khurshid Ahmad’s vast intellectual contributions. The AI-powered bot and its companion app and web platforms ensures that students, researchers, and policymakers can interactively engage with his ideas, opening new avenues for scholarship and intellectual exploration.

This was noted during the launch of ‘Khurshid Answers: Website and AI-Powered Knowledge Bot’ of Prof. Khurshid Ahmad, a distinguished scholar, Islamic economist, reformer, and statesman, by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad. The event was addressed by Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS, Dr. Musthafa Rayes, chairman, Board of Trustees, The Islamic Foundation, UK, Farooq Murad, CEO, The Islamic Foundation, UK, and Haris Khurshid, son of Prof. Khurshid Ahmad, while Ameena Sohail, senior associate, IPS, and energy sector lawyer, moderated the session.

The event was attended by scholars, researchers, technologists, and admirers of Prof. Khurshid’s work, underscoring the significance of this innovative step in blending scholarship with cutting-edge technology intelligence. Khurshid Answers, based on the lifetime works and scholarly contributions of Prof. Khurshid, marks the first milestone of the “Knowledge Protection, Preservation, Promotion, and Production (K4P)” project.

The K4P project harnesses technology to safeguard the intellectual legacy of distinguished scholars, to protect their scholarly works from being lost, preserve them in accessible formats, promote their ideas to new audiences, and produce new insights by enabling interactive engagement. Through Khurshid Answers, Prof. Khurshid Ahmad’s contributions are not only archived but made accessible in ways that invite dialogue, research, and learning.

It is a living platform, guiding future generations while keeping his thoughts relevant to present-day challenges. It was noted that the project is still a work in progress, with more than 100,000 pages added to the database so far, with many more yet to be added. Dr Musthafa Rayes emphasized that the most powerful resource Professor Khurshid Ahmad left us with is his vision. He further said that it is our responsibility, especially the younger generation’s, to carry forward his visionary message, noting that this Knowledge Bot can play a vital role in this effort.

Echoing these views, Farooq Murad observed Prof. Khurshid Ahmad ceaselessly connected Islamic vision to real-life domains, economics, education, human behavior, and nation-building. This knowledge bot is not just a repository, but a powerful opportunity to rediscover, strengthen, and further his arguments in today’s context. It will assist researchers in exploring new areas for development.

Haris Khurshid recalled that Prof. Khurshid’s advice was always to remain steadfast in serving Islam. He not only wrote and established institutions but also embraced technology as a means to advance Islamic scholarship. Khurshid Answers is exactly the kind of initiative he would have celebrated, using modern tools to continue his mission.

An AI expert associated with the project, Mohsin Siddiqui, explained that the bot is trained to generate answers based on the thoughts of Prof. Khurshid to ensure authenticity and prevent the inclusion of ideas from other scholars.

The audience was also given a live demonstration of Khurshid Answers across its website and mobile app platforms. Participants engaged with the bot in real time, witnessing how AI can dynamically respond to queries based on Prof. Khurshid Ahmad’s works, writings, and recorded wisdom. — DNA