AI investment, CPEC 2.0 to strengthen Pakistan’s economy: PCJCCI

LAHORE, Apr 20: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Monday underscored the transformative potential of Pakistan China cooperation under CPEC 2.0, coupled with the government’s proposed USD 01 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) fund, in accelerating Pakistan’s transition toward a robust digital economy and future-ready growth.

PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain told media here that AI Fund represents a timely and strategic initiative that can strengthen governance frameworks, promote innovation and unlock vast opportunities for Pakistan’s youth, which constitutes approximately 63 percent of the population.

He emphasized that integrating advanced technologies into national development planning is essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The PCJCCI President highlighted that initiatives under CPEC 2.0 are closely aligned with Pakistan’s “Uraan Pakistan” programme, which focuses on boosting exports, ensuring affordable energy, improving efficiency, and promoting environmental sustainability. He was of the view that the synergy between these frameworks can significantly strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience and global competitiveness.

The joint chamber’s Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh remarked that the programme aims to establish a comprehensive nationwide technological ecosystem. He highlighted that the introduction of AI education in federally administered schools, along with 1,000 fully funded PhD scholarships by 2030, will build a strong knowledge base and foster research-driven development in Pakistan.

Salahuddin Hanif Secretary General PCJCCI added that the training of one million non-IT professionals in AI-related skills will significantly enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, and enable traditional sectors to adapt to modern technological demands. He noted that such initiatives will bridge the digital divide and ensure broader participation in the digital economy.

PCJCCI office-bearers reiterated their commitment to facilitating Pakistan-China collaboration in emerging technologies and innovation-driven sectors, encouraging public-private partnerships to harness the full potential of AI and digital transformation for sustainable economic development.