Ahsan urges young engineers to lead Pak’s development drive towards 2047

LAHORE, 10 NOV (DNA) — Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged graduating engineers to play a leading role in Pakistan’s economic transformation, saying the young generation had a key responsibility in turning the country into a success story by 2047.

Addressing the convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, as chief guest, he said the contribution of students would be crucial to fulfilling the promise of independence through knowledge, enterprise, service and character. Recalling his association with the university, the minister said he had organised its convocation in 1981 as president of the students’ union after a gap of 10 years.

He also paid tribute to his teachers and the parents whose sacrifices enabled young people to pursue higher education. He said emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced materials, were reshaping engineering and global competition. He urged graduates to embrace technological change while developing independent judgment, continuous learning and responsible decision-making.

“Your degree certifies what you have learned so far. Your career will depend on how well you keep learning,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan needed to strengthen its capacity to design, manufacture and export competitive products and technological solutions. Linking engineering skills with the government’s URAAN Pakistan initiative, he identified industrial productivity, energy, water management, climate-resilient infrastructure, digital transformation and agricultural technology as key areas for contribution.

He said the success of “Maarka-e-Taraqi” would be reflected in productive enterprises, stronger institutions, meaningful employment opportunities and improved living standards. The minister urged graduates to maintain professional integrity, develop disciplined work habits and treat their knowledge and authority as a public trust. He said engineers had a particular responsibility for public safety, as their professional decisions could directly affect people’s lives.

He also called for stronger university-industry collaboration, greater opportunities for women engineers and sustained links with Pakistani professionals working abroad through research, investment and knowledge-sharing initiatives. — DNA