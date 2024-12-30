Ahsan urges civil servants to play role in shaping country’s future

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 (DNA) — Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized that civil service is more than a profession—it is a mission. Addressing the passing-out ceremony of the 47th Specialized Training Program at the Civil Services Academy on Monday, he urged officers to play a pivotal role in addressing Pakistan’s challenges and steering the country toward sustainable development.

He outlined the various challenges Pakistan faces and stressed the need for sustainable solutions. He stated: “Pakistan is currently facing multiple challenges, but there is no shortage of talent and resources in the country.” He called on the officers to reflect on how other nations had surpassed Pakistan in development despite starting from behind.

He emphasized four key factors necessary for progress: peace, political stability, policy continuity, and commitment to reforms. “If we are to achieve an honorable position by 2047, we must ensure that we contribute to these factors,” he added. He noted that in the next 23 years, governments will come and go, but civil servants will remain a constant.

“It is your responsibility to steer the path of this great nation with dedication and vision, transforming it into one of the leading economies of the world by 2047,” he remarked. The minister announced that the government would launch the National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-29 the following day, framed around the Five E’s Framework.

“We examined the key challenges Pakistan has faced in the past 16 months and identified the priorities required to establish a stable foundation. This led to the development of the Five E’s Framework to address our core challenges,” he explained.

He elaborated that the framework includes expanding and diversifying exports to make export-led growth a cornerstone of economic development, harnessing the power of digital transformation to turn Pakistan into a techno-economy, ensuring environmental, food, and water security to achieve sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency and affordability, and building multi-modal transport corridors.

Additionally, it promotes equity, ethics, and empowerment for values-based growth, focusing on youth and women as drivers of future progress, he added. While addressing the officers, the minister highlighted their critical role in nation-building. “As civil servants, your primary responsibility is to connect citizens with the state,” he said. He encouraged them to maintain a stellar reputation, likening it to a fragrance that cannot be hidden.

“Your postings may be temporary, but your legacy is permanent. Always strive to uphold it with excellence,” he advised. Ahsan Iqbal concluded his address by calling for a commitment to professionalism and integrity. “The country needs capable officers and leaders like you,” he remarked, urging them to adopt a character that brings pride to themselves and the nation.

Director General Civil Services Academy, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, also addressed the ceremony and congratulated the officers on successfully completing the nine-month training course. He expressed confidence that this training would prove beneficial in their professional careers. During the ceremony, awards were distributed among officers who demonstrated outstanding performance in various fields during the training. —DNA