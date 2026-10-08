Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan values ties with Tajikistan

Ambassador Sharifzoda also addressed the gathering. He thanked the Pakistani side for its participation and spoke of the friendly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan, underlining the importance of continued high-level contact and practical cooperation

Saifullah Ansar

Islamabad, 8 October 2026 — Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan deeply values its ties with Tajikistan and hoped the relationship would grow further in the days ahead, as he joined the Tajik embassy and Pakistani guests in marking the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan’s Independence Day.

Speaking as chief guest, Iqbal conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the leadership of Tajikistan. He described the two countries as close partners linked by shared history, culture and regional interests, and said Islamabad remained committed to expanding cooperation with Dushanbe across political, economic and people-to-people fields.

The reception brought together senior Pakistani figures and members of the diplomatic community. Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Senator Talah Mahmood attended alongside Ambassador of Tajikistan Yusuf Sharifzoda and other guests. The minister, the ambassador and other dignitaries later cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Ambassador Sharifzoda also addressed the gathering. He thanked the Pakistani side for its participation and spoke of the friendly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan, underlining the importance of continued high-level contact and practical cooperation.

Pakistan and Tajikistan maintain regular diplomatic engagement and cooperate in regional forums. Officials on both sides have repeatedly pointed to trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and cultural exchanges as areas with room to expand. Thursday’s event was presented as a reflection of that goodwill, with the Pakistani minister using the independence anniversary to restate Islamabad’s support for stronger bilateral ties.