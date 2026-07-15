Ahsan Iqbal, RCCI head engage NYU diaspora dialogue

RAWALPINDI, JUL 15: /DNA/ – President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, participated in a high-level interactive session at New York University (NYU) alongside Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

The event brought together students, distinguished academics, professionals, and members of the Pakistani diaspora for an engaging dialogue on Pakistan’s development vision, higher education, innovation, and the vital role of youth in driving sustainable economic growth. Participants exchanged ideas on strengthening academic excellence, fostering research collaboration, and expanding international partnerships that can contribute to Pakistan’s future.

A major highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and the Pakistan Medical & Dental Association of NYU. The agreement aims to facilitate student exchange opportunities, promote academic collaboration, and encourage knowledge sharing between Pakistan and New York University, creating new avenues for educational and professional development.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat emphasized that strong academia-industry linkages and international collaborations are essential for building a knowledge-based economy. He noted that Pakistan’s youth possess immense talent and potential, and partnerships with globally renowned institutions such as NYU will help equip future generations with the skills, exposure, and innovation needed to compete in the global marketplace.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s international academic partnerships, promoting innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities for students and young professionals, reflecting a collective vision for a progressive, connected, and globally competitive Pakistan.