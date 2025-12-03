Ahsan Iqbal calls for deeper Pak-China cooperation on industry, agriculture, technology

BEIJING, Dec 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that the current global landscape is undergoing profound transformation, with Central Asia and South Asia emerging as core engines driving global economic growth.

Addressing the Tianshan Forum for Central Asia Economic Cooperation opened in Urumqi, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, he highlighted successful Pakistan-China projects and called for deeper cooperation on industry, people-to-people exchange, and agriculture and technology.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said that CAREC cooperation has made significant progress and should expand in scale and depth to benefit people in the member countries.

“The Tianshan forum will serve as a bridge linking policymakers, the private sector, development partners and the research community to offer solutions to our shared challenges,” said Charymuhammet Shallyyev, director of the CAREC Institute, which organized the event.

He noted that since the 2015 launch of its physical base in Urumqi, the institute has conducted over 180 research studies and empowered more than 2,000 government officials of CAREC member countries through 150 training programs.

Over 300 government officials and representatives from financial institutions, think tanks and the private sector participated to discuss promoting trade and investment across the region.

The two-day forum, themed “Unlocking Connectivity and Investment in Central Asia,” brought together Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) member countries. Discussions focused on trade, transport, energy and digital connectivity in the region.

The forum also saw the launch of a Central Asia fiscal cooperation research center, established by the CAREC Institute and Xinjiang’s regional department of finance.

Central Asia is a crucial hub at the heart of Eurasia. Trade between China and Central Asia has surged since the first China-Central Asia Summit in May 2023, totaling 94.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2024. Bordering multiple Central Asian countries, Xinjiang is strengthening its role as a core hub along the Belt and Road.