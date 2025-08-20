Ahsan greets newly-elected office-bearers of G 10 union

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Chairman Clean & Green Islamabad Movement Ahsan Bakhtawari congratulated the newly elected union of G-10 Markaz, saying that the Clean & Green campaign can only succeed with public cooperation. Along with the newly elected office-bearers, he planted trees, installed dustbins, and participated in an awareness walk. Arham Bakhtawari also accompanied him on the occasion.

In his address, Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Islamabad is the heart of Pakistan, and its cleanliness and beauty are a collective responsibility. He added that the purpose of the Clean & Green Islamabad Movement is not only to promote cleanliness but also to create awareness about eco-friendly practices among citizens. “Tree plantation and the habit of disposing garbage in dustbins are valuable investments for our future generations,” he remarked. He assured the newly elected union that the Clean & Green Movement stands shoulder to shoulder with the business community and will leave no stone unturned in making Islamabad a model clean and green city.

Secretary General of G-10 Markaz, Amir Bukhari, expressed gratitude to Ahsan Bakhtawari, saying: “We are thankful that he encouraged us from day one and gave us confidence through practical steps. Together with the Clean & Green Islamabad Movement, we will turn our center into a model market.”

Senior Vice President Tabish Mahboob Jutt said: “Cleanliness is half of faith. We have pledged to keep our area clean and play our role in spreading awareness.”

Vice President Muhammad Imran Ashraf said that the joint efforts of the business community and Clean & Green Islamabad will surely bear fruit and G-10 will be transformed into a model center.

Media Coordinator Noor Islam said: “We will spread this message to as many citizens as possible through media so that the dream of a clean and green Islamabad can be realized.”

The trader leaders and citizens of G-10 appreciated the initiatives of Ahsan Bakhtawari and pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Clean & Green Islamabad Movement in making Islamabad a clean, green, and healthy city.