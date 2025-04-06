Ahsan Bakhtawari praises PM Shehbaz for power price reduction, seeks more reforms

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 /DNA/ – Member of the Central Core Committee of United Business Group (FPCCI) and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, has welcomed the decision to reduce electricity prices, stating that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has fulfilled the promise he made to the nation and the business community. However, he emphasized that peak hours should be abolished immediately and a uniform system should be introduced so that people can truly benefit from the relief.

He expressed these views during a conversation with a high-level delegation of the business community today. Ahsan Bakhtawari praised the efforts of United Business Group (UBG) leader Gohar Ejaz and Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer in achieving this reduction in electricity prices, stating that under their leadership, UBG made strong efforts on this crucial issue and raised the voice of the business community. Their continued dedication and determination brought the issue to the attention of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, resulting in this welcome decision.

Ahsan Bakhtawari stressed that if no changes are made to the current peak hours system, the actual benefits of this relief will not reach the business sector and industries. He emphasized the immediate abolition of peak hours and the implementation of a uniform system.

He noted that peak hours are currently set from 5 PM to 11 PM, which is exactly when business activities are at their peak—especially in the commercial centers of Islamabad. Declaring these hours as peak hours and setting the highest electricity rates during this time is outright injustice.

Ahsan Bakhtawari appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to instruct the relevant authorities to review this policy so that the business community can receive genuine relief. He further stated that nowhere in the world are peak hours applied during business and industrial operating hours. On the contrary, governments ensure electricity supply and offer special concessions in tariffs during these times to facilitate businesses and keep the wheels of the economy moving efficiently.