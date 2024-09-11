Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Ahmed Abid claims first position in taekwondo yellow belt test in Rawalpindi

| September 11, 2024
Ahmed Abid claims first position in taekwondo yellow belt test in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: /DNA/ – Under the supervision of the Rawalpindi Sports Department, the National Taekwondo Academy, led by President Attaullah Khan and Coach Mehabullah Khan, hosted a successful Taekwondo Belt Promotion Test ceremony at the Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Rawalpindi. District Sports Officer, Shams Tahir Abbasi, presented the trophy, belt, and certificate to Ahmed Abid, who secured the first position in the yellow belt category. Also present on the occasion were:

  • Abid Mahmood Mughal, President of Rawalpindi Chase Association and Chairman of Media Workers Organization
  • Sarwar Naimee, SHO of Islamabad Police
  • Tahir Ahmed, Incharge E-Library Rawalpindi
