Ahmad Sultan Kiyani clinches the title of 19th chief of the naval staff amateurs golf cup 2026

DNA

Islamabad, 25 Oct: Ahmad Sultan Kiyani won the title of 19th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateurs Golf Cup 2026. Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Ami Qin, Dua Fareed Rao and Mustafa Zubair won the titles in the Senior, Ladies (WAGR), Ladies and Junior categories, respectively. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the winners and commended the sportsmanship displayed by participants throughout the tournament. He also acknowledged the support of sponsors, media representatives and management of Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) towards the successful conduct of the event.

The four-day tournament was held from 22 to 25 October 2026 at Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad, attracting golfers from across the country. Competitions were held in various categories, including Amateurs, Seniors, Ladies and Juniors.

Since its inception in 2007, the Chief of the Naval Staff Amateurs Golf Cup has remained a prestigious event on the national golf circuit, reflecting Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fostering sportsmanship, physical excellence and national sports culture.

The closing ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including officers from Tri-Services, sponsors, golfers and members of the media fraternity.